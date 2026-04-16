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WATCH: Fighter jets escort PM Shehbaz's aircraft on arrival in Qatar

PM Shehbaz says honour extended not only to him but also to the people of Pakistan

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Published April 16, 2026

Fighter jets of Qatari air force escort Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs aircraft after it enters Qatari airspace en route to Doha on April 16, 2026. — Screengrab via X/@PakPMO
Fighter jets of Qatari air force escort Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's aircraft after it enters Qatari airspace en route to Doha on April 16, 2026. — Screengrab via X/@PakPMO

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a ceremonial fighter jet escort from the Qatari air force as his aircraft entered Qatari airspace en route to Doha, marking a significant gesture of diplomatic goodwill and strong bilateral ties.

The escort was arranged as part of a warm welcome during the second leg of the prime minister's tri-nation visit from April 15 to 18, which comes at a time of heightened Middle East tensions and ongoing diplomatic efforts to help de-escalate the US-Iran conflict.

Upon arrival, the prime minister thanked the Qatari leadership and the pilots for the honour.

During the flight, PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude, saying he was "honoured" by the escort and thanked Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the gesture.

He said the honour extended not only to him but also to the people and government of Pakistan.

Upon arrival at Doha International Airport, the prime minister and his delegation were warmly received by Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Qatari Armed Forces presented a guard of honour, underscoring the significance of the visit.

In a gesture marking the occasion, Pakistani flags were displayed prominently at the airport and across parts of the Qatari capital, reflecting the close and friendly ties between the two countries.

Senior members of the Pakistani delegation accompanying the prime minister include Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and the prime minister’s spokesperson for international media, Mosharraf Zaidi.

The prime minister will also travel to Turkiye following his visit to Qatar, the Foreign Office said, adding that PM Shehbaz will participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where he is scheduled to join the Leaders’ Panel alongside other global figures and present Pakistan’s perspective.

It added that the visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar take place in a bilateral context, where the prime minister will discuss ongoing cooperation as well as regional peace and security.

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