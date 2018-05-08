Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 08 2018
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Security official of US diplomat who ran over motorist in Islamabad arrested

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Tuesday May 08, 2018

ISLAMABAD: A security official of US Defence and Air Attache Colonel Joseph Emanuel Hall was arrested on Tuesday on the orders of AIG Islamabad.

The security official, Taimur, has been arrested for obstructing a police official from performing his duty, a source said.

Colonel Joseph’s security official was arrested during inquiry on the orders of AIG Islamabad, the source added.

Arrest orders have also been given for all other officials involved in helping Colonel Joseph flee from the police station, the source further said.

The vehicle of Colonel Joseph, a defence attaché at the US embassy in Islamabad, ran a red light and rammed into a motorcycle in the federal capital on April 7, killing one man, Ateeq Baig, on the spot and injuring another. The diplomat was let go by police after registration of a case.

On April 20, the government decided to not place the name of Colonel Joseph on the Exit Control List.

The father of the deceased youth had moved the IHC to order placement of Colonel Joseph's name on the ECL. He had taken the stance that Colonel Joseph, while intoxicated, hit his son and he died on the spot.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NA passes Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Bill 2018

NA passes Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Bill 2018

 Updated 15 minutes ago
Training plane crashes in Lahore

Training plane crashes in Lahore

 Updated 13 minutes ago
Karachi police arrest ‘influential person’s son’ for breaking law

Karachi police arrest ‘influential person’s son’ for breaking law

Updated 59 minutes ago
NAB chairman takes notice of Nawaz's alleged money laundering to India

NAB chairman takes notice of Nawaz's alleged money laundering to India

 Updated 60 minutes ago
PPP, PTI still at loggerheads over Karachi rally venue

PPP, PTI still at loggerheads over Karachi rally venue

 Updated an hour ago
Defected PML-N lawmakers from South Punjab decide to join PTI

Defected PML-N lawmakers from South Punjab decide to join PTI

Updated 3 hours ago
Supreme Court suspends Ishaq Dar's senatorship on interim basis

Supreme Court suspends Ishaq Dar's senatorship on interim basis

Updated 3 hours ago
PM directs authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Iftar, Sehr

PM directs authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Iftar, Sehr

 Updated 4 hours ago
Violence by PPP reflects their fear of PTI’s popularity in Sindh: Imran

Violence by PPP reflects their fear of PTI’s popularity in Sindh: Imran

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM