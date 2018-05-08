ECP recommends general elections in end of July: sources

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recommended that the 2018 general elections should be held by the end of July, sources informed Geo News Tuesday.

According to sources, ECP officials have been pondering over July 25 or 26 (Wednesday or Thursday) as tentative dates for the conduct of polls.

The commission has started working on the summary for elections date, sources said, which would be forwarded to the president.

Following an approval of the summary by the president, they said further, the ECP would issue a schedule for polls.

Abbasi suggests to Shah retired judge should not be appointed caretaker PM: sources

Premier suggests opposition should nominate a bureaucrat, technocrat for position

The ECP has also set a period of four week between submission of nomination papers and putting of final lists [of candidates], sources told Geo News.

The commission has set a period of 8 days for scrutiny of nomination papers, they added.

The incumbent government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to oversee the general elections.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the caretaker prime minister is appointed by the prime minister in consultation with the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Both the premier and the opposition leader then present names of three nominees each from which the consensus candidate is appointed as the caretaker prime minister.

The prime responsibility of the caretaker government is to ensure that the elections are held in a transparent manner and the basic functions of the government continue without an elected setup in place.

Elections would be held within 60 days of interim government's formation: PM

'I have discussed appointment of caretaker PM with opposition leader; it is hoped that an agreement would be reached on one name', the premier said

In April, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah held a discussion pertaining to the caretaker government, which will take over once the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government completes its tenure.

The prime minister shared the opinion of the government and its allies with the opposition leader on the name of the caretaker prime minister.

Following the meeting with premier, Shah met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the chambers of the Parliament House.

Shah took Qureshi into confidence over his meeting with the prime minister. He shared that the opposition should start finalising their names of the post of caretaker PM.

The meeting was also attended by Shireen Mazari and Naveed Qamar.

