5.6-earthquake rocks Islamabad, KP

ISLAMABAD: Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad along with Peshawar, Nowshera, and Kohat.



The tremors were felt at 8:25 AM and were felt for 15 to 20 seconds.

Tremors were also felt in Swat along Malakand division along with Manshera, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Abbottabad, and Mardan.

The earthquake magnitude was recorded to be 5.6 on the Richter scale.





An earlier version of the story said that the quake was recorded to be 5.8 on the Richter scale. The error is regretted.

