pakistan
Wednesday May 09 2018
By
Web Desk

5.6-earthquake rocks Islamabad, KP

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 09, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad along with Peshawar, Nowshera, and Kohat.

The tremors were felt at 8:25 AM and were felt for 15 to 20 seconds.

Tremors were also felt in Swat along Malakand division along with Manshera, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Abbottabad, and Mardan. 

The earthquake magnitude was recorded to be 5.6 on the Richter scale.


An earlier version of the story said that the quake was recorded to be 5.8 on the Richter scale. The error is regretted. 

