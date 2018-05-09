Can't connect right now! retry
Shehbaz wants probe to determine source of NAB inquiry order against Nawaz

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 09, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) announcement of a money laundering probe against Nawaz Sharif should be probed to determine who is behind the move.

The report on which the probe’s announcement was based has been denied by the State Bank of Pakistan and World Bank.

WB says Remittances and Migration Report does not mention money laundering, individuals

NAB had ordered inquiry against Nawaz Sharif, others for allegedly laundering $4.9 billion to India

Shehbaz, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-N after Nawaz’s disqualification, said the NAB inquiry announcement has cast a bad light on the accountability bureau.

With regards to a recent statement by the NAB chief that its sun is shining on the entire country and not just Punjab, as stated by the Punjab chief minister earlier, Shehbaz said it seems in the other provinces the sun has been blocked by clouds.

NAB chairman takes notice of Nawaz's alleged money laundering to India

A 2016 press release by SBP had rejected estimates of $4.9 billion remittances from Pakistan to India

Talking to the media after meeting Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal who is undergoing treatment after a failed assassination bid, Shehbaz said they have to go to the root cause of the issue behind rising extremism and intolerance in society.

Taking an aim at his political opponents, Shehbaz said Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari are one of the same.

In response to a question, Shehbaz said disgruntled party leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is his friend. He asked Nisar not to let emotions take him over as he enjoys a position in the party. 

