PSG fix €260mn for Neymar amid Real Madrid transfer rumours

Neymar, who joined PSG for a world-record 222 million euros last summer, has long been a target for Real Madrid. Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid have renewed their campaign to sign former Barcelona superstar Neymar this summer, with rumours suggesting his current club Paris Saint-Germain has already fixed a fee of 260 million euros for the player.

Neymar, who joined PSG for a world-record 222 million euros last summer, has emerged as a major close-season target for Real Madrid's president, Florentino Pérez, according to Spanish daily AS.

The European champions are ready to pay a world record €260m-€300m to bring Neymar back to Spain, after a secret meeting between Real Madrid’s representatives and the PSG forward on March 22, the publication reports.

Brazilian player Neymar shows off his skills when meeting with the press following the announcement of his transfer to PSG from Barcelona, on August 4, 2017. Photo: AFP

A Real Madrid club delegate took Brazilian youngster Vinicius Junior for a meeting with Neymar at his luxury eight-million-euro mansion an hour from the centre of Rio de Janeiro, where the PSG striker posed for a selfie with the Real Madrid-bound Vinicius Jr.

AS have also claimed that ex-Madrid and Brazilian forward Ronaldo, who currently does some ambassadorial work for Los Blancos, was working as an intermediary in the negotiations.

The latest round of speculation comes as Neymar returned to Paris as he recovers from a foot injury which has kept him sidelined since February. The 26-year-old was at the Stade de France on Tuesday night as his teammates celebrated a 2-0 victory over third-tier Les Herbiers in the Coupe de France final.