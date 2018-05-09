NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in Saaf Pani Company case

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday summoned Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif in the Punjab Saaf Pani Company (PSPC) case, said an official of the bureau.

The Punjab chief minister is to appear before the anti-graft body on June 4.

Sources within the anti-graft body informed Geo News that a questionnaire had also been sent to Shehbaz.

The chief minister had earlier appeared before NAB in the Ashian-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme corruption case.

Saaf Pani Company case

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on April 7 had given a day to the Punjab Saaf Pani Company chief executive officer (CEO) and the provincial government to submit the complete record, including salaries, perks and privileges of the entire staff and vehicles provided to them to perform their duties.

The apex court had taken a suo motu notice of a plethora of public welfare cases last month.



The chief justice had expressed serious concern over the exorbitant salary and benefits packages of the company’s officials and the money being paid to foreign consultants for water projects.

Advocate General Punjab Shakilur Rehman Khan had pleaded the bench for time for preparing detailed and comprehensive reports on the company and its performance.



During the proceedings, the chief justice had also asked the CEO about his salary, who had noted his compensation was Rs1.4 million per month including all perks and privileges.

The chief justice had also questioned the non-utilisation of government officers for the post and wondered why taxpayers’ money was being wasted.