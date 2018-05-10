Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 10 2018
Thatta graveyard vandalised in search of buried valuable

Thursday May 10, 2018

JHIRK: The famous Jhirk graveyard near Thatta was reported to have been vandalised by unidentified men after they started searching for buried treasure.

According to reports, the graveyard, that is 60 kilometres away from the town of Thatta, houses some of the most famous saints and their graves.

However, unidentified men dug up the graves three to four feet deep in search of valuables.

Photo: Geo News

According to the graveyard caretaker, when he arrived in the morning the graves had been vandalised.

A case has been lodged with the police against the unidentified men.

In 2016, one of Sindh’s oldest graveyards, Lakho Pir, was dug up for sandstone and no one from the district administration had any clue who was behind it.

The small town of Jhirk is often recorded to be the birthplace of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by many writers and the natives of Jhirk.

