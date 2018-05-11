Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 11 2018
By Muhammad Hanif Zai

Police arrest husband, others for Karachi music teacher's murder

MHZMuhammad Hanif Zai

Friday May 11, 2018

Jamila Sheikh with her husband Javed Lasahri. Photo: Hanif Zai

HYDERABAD: Police claim to have solved the May 4 murder case of a music teacher whose body was found near Nando Town in Badin.

The victim's husband, Javed Lashari, stepson Junaid and a friend Sherzaman have been apprehended over the incident.

Jamila Sheikh, who hailed from Karachi, had moved to Hyderabad in 2014 after marrying Lashari and lived there with him and her stepson.

Her body was found dumped in an abandoned area on May 4. 

According to SSP Irfan Samo, the victim was murdered in her residence in Hyderabad. 

She was allegedly strangled by her stepson, husband and their friend after which they tried to burn the body and then dumped it.

The victim was allegedly killed for working at an NGO by her stepson, according to the police.

All three suspects were caught after police found technical evidence against the three. 

The men accepted the responsibility for killing the victim at a press conference last night.

IG Sindh announced a price of Rs1 million for helping catch the suspects.  

