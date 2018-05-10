Can't connect right now! retry
Ahsan Iqbal's health appears to be improving after surgery

The minister walks up to the window of his room at a Lahore hospital, waves to personnel deployed on security. — Geo News screengrab

LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal's health appears to have been gradually improving as the minister waved to security personnel from the window of his hospital room on Thursday.

This was Iqbal's first appearance since his surgery after he survived an assassination attempt in Narowal. He walked up to the window of his room at Services Hospital in Lahore, wherefrom he waved to personnel deployed on security.

The minister was injured during an assassination attempt at a corner meeting in his constituency Narowal here on May 6.

Assassination attempt: Ahsan Iqbal was an easy target, says primary suspect

Suspect Abid Hussain handed over to police on 10-day physical remand

The assailant, 21-year-old Abid Hussain, shot at Iqbal from a distance of 15 yards as the latter entered his vehicle to leave the rally ground in tehsil Kanjrur, according to a senior police official.

Iqbal underwent two operations — one aimed at removing the bullet from his lower torso and the other to mend his broken elbow bone. He had sustained a fracture after the bullet scraped his elbow and then hit his lower abdomen.

The prime suspect in the case, Abid Hussain, and his accomplice, Azeem, remain under custody of the law enforcement, while a joint investigation team (JIT) has been probing the incident.

