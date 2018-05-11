Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan’s progress linked to Karachi’s development, says PM Abbasi

By
GEO NEWS

Friday May 11, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addressing the inaugural ceremony of National Incubation Centre. at in NED University in Karachi here on May 11, 2018. Photo: Geo News
 

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Friday that country’s progress was dependent on development in Karachi.

“The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led federal government is putting its best efforts for the betterment of the metropolis,” the premier said in his address at the inaugural ceremony of National Incubation Centre at the NED University.

The premier said Karachi and the rest of the country's peace were interlinked and the current federal government had revived Karachi's glory. 

"Peace has established in the city from Karachi Operation,” he said.

PM Abbasi said the continuity of democratic system was necessary for the national progress, adding that the federal government was finding it difficult to make decisions in the current political climate.

“Despite difficulties government completed many developmental projects," the premier said. “Only a democratic government is capable to address challenges."

PM Abbasi expressed hope that the incoming democratic governments would resolve the issues of people. 

He said that the government established a number of power projects to address the power crisis, and was implementing tax reforms in the country.

"Government's business-friendly policies have given confidence to the investors," he said. The prime minister gave the credit for the initiative to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

COAS says hostile action along frontiers shall be responded befittingly: ISPR

COAS says hostile action along frontiers shall be responded befittingly: ISPR

 Updated 29 minutes ago
Over 14 hours load shedding hit Karachi

Over 14 hours load shedding hit Karachi

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz says spirit still high despite disqualification

Nawaz says spirit still high despite disqualification

 Updated 21 minutes ago
Mazari calls for expelling Americans working for NGOs, aid agencies

Mazari calls for expelling Americans working for NGOs, aid agencies

 Updated 5 hours ago
Hyderabad SSP suspends policeman after getting stuck in traffic: sources

Hyderabad SSP suspends policeman after getting stuck in traffic: sources

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ahsan Iqbal chose government hospital for treatment to reinforce public trust, says son

Ahsan Iqbal chose government hospital for treatment to reinforce public trust, says son

 Updated 8 hours ago
Khurram Dastgir given additional portfolio of Foreign Ministry

Khurram Dastgir given additional portfolio of Foreign Ministry

 Updated 8 hours ago
PML-N asks NAB chief to provide proof against Nawaz or step down

PML-N asks NAB chief to provide proof against Nawaz or step down

 Updated 5 hours ago
Former law minister Zahid Hamid announces he won't contest next general elections

Former law minister Zahid Hamid announces he won't contest next general elections

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM