CJP Afridi says prolonged tax litigation undermines investor confidence, economic stability

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi said that drawn-out tax litigation squeezes fiscal space and weakens both investor confidence and economic stability, The News reported.

He made the remarks while chairing a high-level meeting at the Supreme Court on Saturday to consider strategic reforms aimed at speeding up the disposal of high-impact tax cases with major implications for the national economy.

The chief justice said the judiciary remained committed to backing measures that strengthen timely justice, efficiency and predictability, particularly in matters directly linked to economic outcomes.

Key reform-oriented strategies discussed included prioritising and fast-tracking high-stakes tax cases, improving coordination between tax authorities and the justice system, strengthening legal preparedness and case management, and exploring procedural and institutional measures to ensure consistency and speed in adjudication.

The meeting forms part of a broader justice sector reform agenda aimed at improving governance, reducing systemic delays, and aligning judicial processes with the country’s economic and development priorities.

The meeting was attended by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, FBR chairman, and other senior officials.

The participants engaged in an in-depth discussion on developing a sustained, institutional framework to address long-pending and high-value tax disputes, with a focus on reducing litigation backlogs, enhancing legal certainty, and safeguarding public revenue.