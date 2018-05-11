Can't connect right now! retry
COAS says hostile action along frontiers shall be responded befittingly: ISPR

By
GEO NEWS

Friday May 11, 2018

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 76th Annual Formation Commanders’ conference held at the General Headquarters here on May 11, 2018. Photo: Inter-Services Public Relations 
 

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Pakistan would give an effective and befitting response to any hostile action anywhere along the country's frontiers, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

The army chief was presiding over the 76th Annual Formation Commanders’ conference held at the General Headquarters. All General Officers of the Pakistan Army were in attendance. 

General Bajwa noted that despite Pakistan's desire to maintain peace with its neighbors, any hostile action along the country's border would be given an effective and befitting response. 

The participants were briefed on evolving geo-strategic environment, threats to national security, and the challenges. The forum discussed response in place and the progress of ongoing operations, according to the military's media wing.  

The progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad including a gradual transition of control of the cleared areas from military to civil administration was also deliberated. 

COAS attributed successes achieved so far to great sacrifices by the people of Pakistan, security forces, intelligence and Law Enforcement Agencies.

The army chief appreciated high state of operational readiness and morale of troops. 

The forum pledged that as a state institution, Pakistan Army shall continue to serve the nation in support of and in coordination with other state institutions.

