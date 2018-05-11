Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 11 2018
GEO NEWS

Nawaz has to go to prison, says Chaudhry

GEO NEWS

Friday May 11, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry, while reacting to Nawaz Sharif's address with a rally in Multan, Friday said the former had to go to the prison, asking him to prepare for returning "plundered wealth."

In a statement issued to media, Chaudhry slammed Nawaz saying, "You have stolen the capital by picking pockets of the poor people."

The statement by Chaudhry came in response to Nawaz's claim that efforts were being made to send him to prison.

The PTI spokesman said that even 'Patwaris' (land record officials) had also stopped coming to Nawaz's rallies now, general public already never attended public gatherings addressed by him.

He said that after Jhelum, the people of Multan proved that they had been tired of the corrupt family.

"The entire drama in Multan was staged to include a 'Daaghi' to the [royal] court," Chaudhry said, adding that the development initiating from Multan metro bus project was exposed by officials of a friendly state like China.

He said it was difficult for the former premier to even imagine of the performance shown by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

"Pakhtunkhwa is again going to vote for Imran, while Punjab is getting rid of you," the PTI spokesman said in direct reference to Nawaz.

"Nawaz's misunderstandings would be cleared in the next few days," he added.

