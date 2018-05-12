Thunderstorms expected in cities across Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Rain and thunderstorms are expected in the federal capital along with other cities in Punjab today.



According to the Pakistan Meteorological (MET) Department, rain-thundershower along with gusty winds and dust-storm is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), FATA, Islamabad, and cities in Punjab.

Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, and Sahiwal divisions are expected to receive rain also along with Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Quetta, Zhob, and Kalat divisions.

However, hot and dry weather is expected in the rest of the country.

Weather in Karachi is expected to remain hot with the maximum temperature recorded to be between 35 – 37ºC for the next 24 hours. In Hyderabad, the temperature was recorded at 30°C.

In Bahawalpur, Dadu, Faisalabad, and Multan the temperature was recorded at 33°C. While the temperature in Bhakkar, Okara, and Kasur was recorded at 32°C.

In Bannu, DG Khan, Khanpurre, Kot Addu, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal and Sialkot the temperature was recorded at 31°C.