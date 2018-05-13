Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 13 2018
SC sends notices to 222 people over bank loan waivers

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court issued on Sunday notices to 222 persons who reportedly got bank loans written-off illegally. 

Hearing a suo motu case on the waivers of bank loans by influential persons, the court was informed by the additional attorney general today that the State Bank of Pakistan has submitted a summary stating that 222 people got loans written off.

A commission set up over the issue has recommended inquiry against all those who received waivers, the law officer told the court further. 

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that no one’s absence will be tolerated, adding that these people got Rs84 billion worth of loans written off.

The hearing was then adjourned until June 8.

At the last hearing of the case on April 26, the chief justice had remarked that the case had been with the apex court since 2007.

Chief Justice Nisar had remarked that those who had used political connections to waive off loans will have to pay back the amount. 

