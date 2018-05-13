Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 13 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz speaking Modi’s language to save concealed assets: Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday May 13, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan has criticised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for speaking against Pakistan’s sovereignty, saying the latter has shaken hands with foreign forces for personal gains. 

While referring to Nawaz’s interview that he gave to a news outlet ahead of his Multan rally on May 11, Imran said the former prime minister was speaking the language of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save the Rs300 billion that he has concealed under the names of his sons’ offshore companies.

“Nawaz Sharif is the Mir Jaffar of current times who has joined hands with angrez for personal gains and tied national to the chains of slavery,” Imran tweeted on Sunday. “[However] Nawaz’s real face is unveiled to the public.”

Mir Jaffar was the first Nawab of Bengal who is said to have come to power with the help of British in 1750s.

In his tweet, Imran also stated that the former prime minister was not only adamant on destroying government institutions like the Supreme Court, Pakistan Army and National Accountability Bureau, “but has also come down to putting future of Pakistan at stake”.

The PTI chief also thanked the people of Karachi for coming out in support of his party’s agenda for change. Imran was referring to the PTI rally organised in Karachi on May 12. 

