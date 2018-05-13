Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 13 2018
People want Islamic Pakistan, not 'Naya Pakistan': Siraj

Sunday May 13, 2018

MMA leader Sirajul Haq addressing rally participants. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: Jamat-e-Islami leader Sirajul Haq, speaking at the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal's (MMA) first public gathering in Punjab on Sunday, said that the rally was a clear message that the nation wanted an "Islamic Pakistan" instead of "Naya Pakistan".

Addressing the rally held at the Greater Iqbal Park, Siraj said that it was unfortunate that an Islamic political system was not implemented in last 70 years, adding that the party was fighting for the imposition of Islamic system in the country.

“US agents are worried to see the unity of religious parties,” he claimed.  

The JI emir lamented that the corrupt rulers were storing looted wealth abroad, and that the corrupt elite had bought properties worth billions of rupees.

"I curse politics which aims for increasing funds in bank accounts," he said. "I want to open avenues of power to the common Pakistanis. We have to end the tradition of giving votes to the oppressors."

Siraj said that corrupt people should not be allowed in any party.

"We will bring a direct tax system. A gatekeeper is giving the same amount of tax as a billionaire here. Fair distribution of resources will bring prosperity to the nation."

Will defeat secularists in next polls: Fazlur Rehman 

Speaking on the occasion, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the MMA will win the next elections by defeating the secularists of the country.  

Rehman said that law and order is the biggest challenge of the country today, adding that from last ten years Muslim word is facing attack from the West.

"You have destroyed Afghanistan and Iraq, and now bloodshed is happening in Syria. Its all US' conspiracy," he said. "We know what is freedom. Our economy is being conquered by IMF and World Bank."

He alleged that the Pakistani budget is approved by IMF's Pakistan desk.

"Our leaders give budget speech after approval from IMF. Our civilization is under attack from the West."

The MMA leaders are expected to announce the political alliance's manifesto for the coming polls.

Religious-political parties announced the revival of the defunct MMA in March this year. The newly resurrected alliance will contest the elections under one symbol.

