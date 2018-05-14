Four of a family killed as truck ploughs into car in Jhang

JHANG: Four young men belonging to the same family died Sunday night in a traffic accident when a semi-trailer truck rammed into their car near a toll plaza on Multan Road, Geo News reported citing rescue authorities.

The deceased — all cousins — were identified as Mohsin Khan, Saqib Khan, Jabir Khan, and Sikandar Khan. All four died on the spot.



Rescue officials said the head-on collision occurred when the speeding truck crashed into the youths' vehicle.



The deceased cousins were residents of Jhang's Haveli Lal.

