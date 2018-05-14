Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Four of a family killed as truck ploughs into car in Jhang

By
GEO NEWS

Monday May 14, 2018

JHANG: Four young men belonging to the same family died Sunday night in a traffic accident when a semi-trailer truck rammed into their car near a toll plaza on Multan Road, Geo News reported citing rescue authorities.

The deceased — all cousins — were identified as Mohsin Khan, Saqib Khan, Jabir Khan, and Sikandar Khan. All four died on the spot.

Rescue officials said the head-on collision occurred when the speeding truck crashed into the youths' vehicle.

The deceased cousins were residents of Jhang's Haveli Lal.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan expresses concerns over US embassy move to Jerusalem

Pakistan expresses concerns over US embassy move to Jerusalem

 Updated 38 minutes ago
US diplomat involved in Islamabad accident leaves Pakistan: diplomatic sources

US diplomat involved in Islamabad accident leaves Pakistan: diplomatic sources

 Updated 14 minutes ago
Imran ruined KP, Zardari looted Sindh: Shehbaz

Imran ruined KP, Zardari looted Sindh: Shehbaz

Updated 2 hours ago
Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council says first of Ramazan likely on Thursday

Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council says first of Ramazan likely on Thursday

 Updated 2 hours ago
Massive traffic jam in Karachi leaves citizens frustrated

Massive traffic jam in Karachi leaves citizens frustrated

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ahsan Iqbal discharged from Lahore hospital

Ahsan Iqbal discharged from Lahore hospital

 Updated 2 hours ago
PTI sets up committee for new South Punjab province

PTI sets up committee for new South Punjab province

Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz appealing to ‘int’l establishment’ to save him, says Imran Khan

Nawaz appealing to ‘int’l establishment’ to save him, says Imran Khan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Form a national commission against me if I am a traitor, says Nawaz

Form a national commission against me if I am a traitor, says Nawaz

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM