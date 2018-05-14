PPP's Aitzaz Ahsan slams Nawaz for aligning stance on Mumbai attacks with India

KARACHI: Aitzaz Ahsan, a leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said Sunday night he was "sad and sorrowful" over former premier Nawaz Sharif's statement regarding the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Geo News reported.



Ahsan noted that it was unfortunate that the statements of Sharif and India had "become one".

"Nawaz Sharif's statement is way more dangerous than the Dawn leaks," he said.



The PPP leader also commented on how Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should have called a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC).

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the nation's ruling party, issued a statement Sunday night, refuting all claims made by its former leader — now Quaid — with regard to the 2008 Mumbai attacks.



Earlier, in an interview, Sharif had said: “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai?

"Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”