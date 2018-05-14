Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday May 14 2018
By
AFP

Federer replaces Nadal as number one, Djokovic on the slide

By
AFP

Monday May 14, 2018

Roger Federer. Photo: AFP file 

PARIS: Rafael Nadal's surprise quarter-final exit at the Madrid Masters has seen the Spaniard replaced as world number one by Roger Federer in the latest ATP rankings published on Monday.

Federer returns to the top spot despite not having played since March.

Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic slipped six places to 18th after his second-round defeat in Madrid, his lowest ranking since October 2006.

Madrid winner Alexander Zverev remains in third, but the man he beat in Sunday's final, Dominic Thiem, dropped a place to eighth despite knocking out Nadal on his way to facing Zverev.

Thiem saw off Kevin Anderson in the semi-finals and it is the South African who inherits his seventh spot, the 31-year-old´s highest ever ranking.

The highest mover in the men's charts is Madrid semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov with the Russian teenager jumping 14 rungs to a best-ever 29th.

ATP rankings as of May 14

1. Roger Federer (SUI) 8,670 pts (+1)

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,950 (-1)

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,015

4. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4,870

5. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4,770

6. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 4,540

7. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3,660 (+1)

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,545 (-1)

9. John Isner (USA) 3,305

10. David Goffin (BEL) 2,930

11. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2,280

12. Sam Querrey (USA) 2,220 (+1)

13. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,210 (+1)

14. Jack Sock (USA) 2,155 (+1)

15. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,130 (+1)

16. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1,995 (+2)

17. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 1,980

18. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 1,905 (-6)

19. Kyle Edmund (ENG) 1,905 (+3)

20. Hyeon Chung (KOR) 1,807 (+1)


More From Sports:

Saudi Arabian World Cup referee banned for match-fixing attempt

Saudi Arabian World Cup referee banned for match-fixing attempt

 Updated 2 hours ago
Real's Navas more scared of Cannes red carpet than Salah

Real's Navas more scared of Cannes red carpet than Salah

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistan storm into Street Child World Cup 2018 final

Pakistan storm into Street Child World Cup 2018 final

 Updated 2 hours ago
O'Brien the hero as Ireland avoid innings defeat in debut Test

O'Brien the hero as Ireland avoid innings defeat in debut Test

 Updated 10 minutes ago
Injury concerns plague Mohammad Amir

Injury concerns plague Mohammad Amir

Updated 8 hours ago
Salah steers Liverpool into Champions League at Chelsea's expense

Salah steers Liverpool into Champions League at Chelsea's expense

 Updated 23 hours ago
Matloob Ahmed maintains lead to win DHA Open Golf Championship

Matloob Ahmed maintains lead to win DHA Open Golf Championship

 Updated 24 hours ago
Qalandars’ Fawad Rana conferred with ‘Pride of Lahore’ award

Qalandars’ Fawad Rana conferred with ‘Pride of Lahore’ award

 Updated 24 hours ago
Nepal teen Lamichhane shines on IPL debut

Nepal teen Lamichhane shines on IPL debut

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM