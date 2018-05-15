Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

'Angry' minor shoots dad dead in Peshawar

Tuesday May 15, 2018

PESHAWAR: A minor boy shot dead his father Monday night for unidentified reasons here in the city's Landi Arab area, Geo News reported, citing law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

According to police, the suspect — identified as 13-year-old Qasim — became angry due to unknown reason(s) and opened fire on his father.

The teenage suspect was arrested, police said, adding that they also seized the weapon he had used to kill his father

An investigation was subsequently launched in this regard, authorities added.

