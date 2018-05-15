Nawaz's statement will take us from 'grey list to black list': Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi lashed out at former premier Nawaz Sharif over his recent statement on 2008 Mumbai attacks.



“Nawaz is not leaving any opportunity to bring Pakistan a bad name," Qureshi said while speaking during a session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Referring to Pakistan's inclusion into the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey-list, Qureshi said, "Nawaz's statement will take us from the grey list to the black list.”

“Instead of asking what is wrong with his statement, Nawaz Sharif should explain what was the need of saying what he said,” he continued regarding the former premier's interview to Dawn newspaper published on May 12. During the interview, Nawaz had said, “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

The PTI leader further said, “Indian media exploited Nawaz’s statement and it reached a point where a meeting of the National Security Council had to be called."

“Nawaz Sharif has rejected Monday’s statement of the NSC which had condemned his controversial remarks and the entire nation is in a state of chaos since,” he added.

Stating that Nawaz’s statement endorses India’ stance, Qureshi said, “Even government’s allies are not supporting them on this matter.”

“For the past two days, Nawaz’s controversial statement is the topic of debate,” the PTI leader further said.

Qureshi further said, “Nawaz’s statement is condemnable.”

“All political leaders, including Maulana Fazlur Rahman, are calling for an investigation into the former premier’s remarks,” he continued.

Nawaz doesn’t respect state or institutions: Fawad Chaudhry

Separately PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the former premier does not respect the state or institutions.

“Nawaz is responsible for bringing the country to the stage where it is at,” Chaudhry said while speaking to Geo News.

Chauhdry added, “Nawaz wants to do everything he can to avoid the Panama Papers judgment and is doing this drama to save himself.”