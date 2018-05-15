Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Authorities formulate Ramazan traffic plan for Karachi

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday May 15, 2018

A senior traffic police official says that all the main intersections across Karachi would be kept open during office hours to maintain movement of vehicles. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: Authorities have devised a traffic plan to maintain the flow of traffic in Karachi during the holy month of Ramazan, a senior traffic police official told Geo News Tuesday.

All the main thoroughfares of the megapolis have been divided in five sectors under the traffic plan, according to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Imran Yaqoob.

The first sector has been formed from Tower to Quaidabad; second from Eidgah Chowk to Sohrabh Goth; third from Gurumandar to Power House Roundabout; fourth from Siemens Roundabout to Mawach Goth, and fifth from Garden Chowk to Pak Colony.

DIG Yaqoob said all the main intersections would be kept open during office hours to maintain the movement of vehicles.

Personnel will be deployed at places where Taraweeh is organised, while especial arrangements near shopping centres would be made in the second ten days of the month, the official said.

District SSPs of traffic police have also been directed to arrange for volunteers in collaboration with shopping centres and markets associations, he said further.

They have also been ordered to remove hurdles with the help of police and local administration, DIG Yaqoob added.

