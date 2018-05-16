Dozens of trees on Karachi's Abdullah Haroon road cut down

KARACHI: Dozens of trees were cut down Tuesday night in the metropolis' Baldia South jurisdiction, Geo News reported, adding that many lining the Clifton Road were also downed.

The act of cutting down the trees was undertaken late last night, perhaps to make use of nighttime and scarce traffic. However, it did raise questions.

Khurrum Sher Zaman, a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said that cutting trees is banned in the country.

Baldia South administration is responsible for cutting down these trees, he added.

Trees on the roads leading to the city's famed Teen Talwar were also cut down, specifically Abdullah Haroon Road — from the Khayaban-e-Iqbal Flyover to Teen Talwar.



However, according to the assistant director of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC) Parks & Horticulture Department, only the "dead trees" lining both sides of Abdullah Haroon Road were cut down, while none of the green, growing ones were touched.

The action was done in accordance with an order from the court, he added.