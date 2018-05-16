Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI's Qureshi says Nawaz, who rejected SC ruling, 'won't heed' commission

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 16, 2018

File Photo

KARACHI: Shah Mahmood Qureshi, one of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) top leaders, said Tuesday night there was no need to form a commission to evaluate and make a decision on ex-premier Nawaz Sharif's May 12 statement.

Speaking on Geo News' programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, Qureshi noted that former prime minister had presented himself in the court for the hearings of the Panama Papers case.

Form a national commission against me if I am a traitor, says Nawaz

'Whoever is found guilty of treason or leveling false allegations should be publicly hanged'

However, after the Supreme Court announced its ruling, "Nawaz Sharif refused to accept it", he said.

"How can you expect someone, who openly refused to accept the Supreme Court's ruling, to heed the decision of a commission?"

The cases against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid are about to come to their end, which is why Sharif "now wants the public to chase the [outgoing] truck's taillights", the PTI leader commented, referring, metaphorically, to how the ex-premier wished to retain the spotlight.

"I don't doubt Nawaz Sharif's patriotism. [But] this conundrum could end with another statement from him," Qureshi said.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PM Abbasi, CM Shehbaz meet Nawaz Sharif

PM Abbasi, CM Shehbaz meet Nawaz Sharif

 Updated 19 minutes ago
Asghar Khan case: General Beg appears before FIA investigators

Asghar Khan case: General Beg appears before FIA investigators

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Demand of dates increases ahead of Ramazan

Demand of dates increases ahead of Ramazan

Updated 59 minutes ago
Mumbai attacks case: ATC summons prosecution's last Pakistani witnesses

Mumbai attacks case: ATC summons prosecution's last Pakistani witnesses

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz ignores question on Shehbaz's support

Nawaz ignores question on Shehbaz's support

Updated 2 hours ago
Karachi gets a new zoo

Karachi gets a new zoo

 Updated 2 hours ago
Get ready for mango season

Get ready for mango season

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan calls for independent investigation into Israeli ‘state terrorism’ in Gaza

Pakistan calls for independent investigation into Israeli ‘state terrorism’ in Gaza

 Updated 2 hours ago
PM directs party MNAs to ensure presence during budget passing

PM directs party MNAs to ensure presence during budget passing

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM