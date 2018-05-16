PTI's Qureshi says Nawaz, who rejected SC ruling, 'won't heed' commission

File Photo

KARACHI: Shah Mahmood Qureshi, one of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) top leaders, said Tuesday night there was no need to form a commission to evaluate and make a decision on ex-premier Nawaz Sharif's May 12 statement.

Speaking on Geo News' programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, Qureshi noted that former prime minister had presented himself in the court for the hearings of the Panama Papers case.

However, after the Supreme Court announced its ruling, "Nawaz Sharif refused to accept it", he said.

"How can you expect someone, who openly refused to accept the Supreme Court's ruling, to heed the decision of a commission?"

The cases against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid are about to come to their end, which is why Sharif "now wants the public to chase the [outgoing] truck's taillights", the PTI leader commented, referring, metaphorically, to how the ex-premier wished to retain the spotlight.

"I don't doubt Nawaz Sharif's patriotism. [But] this conundrum could end with another statement from him," Qureshi said.