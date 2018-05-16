Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Father, uncle, neighbour arrested over alleged rape of teenage Kasur girl

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 16, 2018

KASUR: A teenage girl's father was arrested Tuesday night for alleged involvement in her rape, alongside one of her uncles and a neighbour, Geo News reported, citing authorities.

Security officials arrested three suspects named in a first information report (FIR), filed in the city's 'B' Division police station, on request of the rape survivor's maternal grandfather.

Speaking to media outside the hospital after visiting the minor girl, 14, Quddoos Baig, the superintendent of police (SP) for investigation in Kasur, said an FIR was filed on request of the survivor's maternal grandfather consequent to which all three named suspects were arrested.

Baig confirmed that the arrested suspects included the teenage survivor's father, paternal uncle, and a neighbour.

An investigation was underway, he added.

