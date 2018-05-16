Major power breakdown hits Punjab, KP

Tarbela dam power plant. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: A major breakdown of electricity hit the country's power transmission system early Wednesday, depriving most of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) of electricity.

A Power Division spokesperson said the breakdown was caused at the Guddu-Muzaffargarh power line, the tripping of which created faults at the Tarbela and Guddu power stations.



He added that the Ghazi-Barotha hydel plant is back online.

According to power officials, the sudden blackout due to technical difficulties is affecting Lahore, Bahawalpur along with other cities in Punjab.

However, electricity has completely been restored in Multan and 80 per cent of Islamabad, according to the power division.

The breakdown is also affecting several cities in KP as well, including Peshawar, Swat and Lakki Marwat.

Speaking in the National Assembly today, Power Minister Awais Leghari said the situation will improve in a few hours, adding that the inquiry report into the breakdown will be completed by evening today.



A spokesperson of the Atomic Energy Commission said the tripping of lines caused all four Chashma Nuclear Power Plants to trip as well.



The breakdown also affected the operations at the already-troubled New Islamabad International Airport.



Opposition MPAs walking out of the Punjab Assembly today - Geo News

Sources said the offices of airlines, baggage handling and the Airport Security Force base camp, among other areas, are devoid of power.

Similarly, the proceedings of the Punjab Assembly were disturbed due to the power cut, with opposition members protesting against the government for its failure to fix the country's power system.

The loss of power also caused misery for patients and attendants at Rawalpindi's Benazir Bhutto Hospital, with the public hospital's generators also failing to give backup supply of electricity.

The Power Division spokesperson said further that the present energy demand of the country is around 20,000 megawatts.



'Industrial load-shedding in Punjab from today'

The spokesperson added that from today, industries in Punjab will also face load-shedding of 10 hours.

Reacting to the move, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association vowed to protest, saying only Punjab's industries were being denied power for 10 hours a day.

The association said it would meet the finance minister today and then announce its next course of action.