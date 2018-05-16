Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 16 2018
GEO NEWS

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali resigns from National Assembly

GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 16, 2018

Former PM Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Jamali announced his resignation from the National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday.

Speaking in the NA, Jamali, who hails from Balochistan’s Jaffarabad district, said that if the prime minister and opposition leader are unhappy with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman’s performance, than they should resign as the NAB chief was appointed after their mutual consultation.

He also criticised the federal government over its failure to allocate adequate resources for Balochistan in the federal budget.

Jamali also blamed the NA speaker for failing to stop demonising of state institutions in Parliament.

Jamali, who served as the prime minister from 2002 to 2004 during President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf's tenure, is presently associated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. 

During the session, lawmakers from the Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamaat-e-Islami, PML-Quaid and Awami National Party decided not to submit cut motions in the budget — a tradition of the opposition parties. 

Repeating the opposition parties’ stance, PTI MNA Shireen Mazari said presentation of a full year’s budget by a government that is completing its tenure in a matter of weeks is unacceptable.

Discussing the government’s plan to introduce a bill related to the merger of the tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called the attempt “part of a foreign agenda”.

