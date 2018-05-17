Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Caretaker PM name will be announced soon: Saeed Ghani

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday May 17, 2018

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Saeed Ghani remarked that there are no differences pertaining to the name of the caretaker prime minister, adding that a decision over the matter will be announced soon.

Constitution clearly states the mechanism over the selection fo the caretaker PM, he said while speaking on Geo News programme Geo Pakistan early Thursday morning. 

"The discussion over the issue should be concluded before the assembly completes its tenure," he said, adding that the prime minister and opposition leader have a constitutional responsibility to make a decision pertaining to caretaker PM. 

Will try to ensure that caretaker PM is neutral: Shah

General elections should be held as soon as possible, says opposition leader

"If there is no consensus over the name then the matter will go to parliamentary committee, which comprises an equal number of opposition and government members," he explained. 

He also said that the caretaker setup will not make much of a difference adding that the governments in the past have affected the electoral outcomes by bringing in people of their own choice. 

The current government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold the general elections, which are expected to be held in the last week of July or first week of August.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the caretaker prime minister is appointed by the prime minister in consultation with the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Both the premier and the opposition leader then present names of three nominees each from which the consensus candidate is appointed as the caretaker prime minister.

The prime responsibility of the caretaker government is to ensure that the elections are held in a transparent manner.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Temperatures likely to soar up to 43°C in Karachi over next few days: PMD

Temperatures likely to soar up to 43°C in Karachi over next few days: PMD

 Updated 6 minutes ago
Asghar Khan case: Aslam Beg, Asad Durrani come face to face

Asghar Khan case: Aslam Beg, Asad Durrani come face to face

 Updated 32 minutes ago
Cabinet approves tabling FATA Reforms Bill in NA

Cabinet approves tabling FATA Reforms Bill in NA

Updated 32 minutes ago
Security forces foil Quetta terror bid: All attackers killed, says ISPR

Security forces foil Quetta terror bid: All attackers killed, says ISPR

 Updated 48 minutes ago
2018 elections: Date to be announced after consultation, says ECP

2018 elections: Date to be announced after consultation, says ECP

 Updated 2 hours ago
British Pakistani becomes youngest mayor of Worcester

British Pakistani becomes youngest mayor of Worcester

 Updated 3 hours ago
Martyred Colonel Sohail Abid laid to rest with full military honours

Martyred Colonel Sohail Abid laid to rest with full military honours

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Nawaz in cahoots with establishment for past 30 years: Zardari

Nawaz in cahoots with establishment for past 30 years: Zardari

Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N stands with Nawaz, will defeat 'aliens': Rana Sanaullah

PML-N stands with Nawaz, will defeat 'aliens': Rana Sanaullah

Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM