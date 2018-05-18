Pakistan’s biggest surgical tower inaugurated in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan’s largest surgical tower has been at Mayo hospital in Lahore on Friday.



Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the six-storey tower situated in the hospital.

While addressing media, he said that the tower will have 16 state-of-the-art operation theaters.

He said that the political opponents always speak of hospitals but no new hospital was built in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“We made mobile hospitals but they didn’t make any single new teaching hospital,” said the CM Punjab.

The surgical tower will aid treatment of patients who lost limbs and has the facility to conduct tests such as digital angiography, CT Scan, MRI, laparoscopic system, ultra sound, and mammography.

Apart from the tests, reconstructive and vascular surgery will be conducted too.

In the burn unit, hydrotherapy, shower room, Intensive Care Unit and treatment room will be included.

For major burn patients, radiological and diagnostic treatment facility will be present.