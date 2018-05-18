Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday May 18 2018
By
AFP

Nadal bounces back from slow start to reach Rome semis

By
AFP

Friday May 18, 2018

Rafael Nadal had lost at the quarter-final stage of his three previous trips to the Italian capital. Photo: Reuters 

ROME: Rafael Nadal continued his clay domination on Friday, rallying from a set down to reach the Italian Open semi-finals with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Fabio Fognini.

The world number two needs to lift an eighth career title at the Foro Italico on Sunday to return to the top of the ATP rankings after losing that position to Roger Federer last week.

Spaniard Nadal dropped the opening set in an hour but re-grouped effortlessly as he swept past the Italian in the one-sided second and third sets of their quarter-final tie.

"I'm not used to playing so early," Nadal said of his midday start. "But I´m very happy to be in the semi-finals.

"This was a very important win for me today."

Nadal also beat Fognini in Rome in 2013 in their first-ever meeting.

This was his 11th victory in 14 meetings with the 21st-ranked Italian, and sixth in a row.

He is working towards Roland Garros, where he will aim for an unprecedented 11th title.

"My clay court season has been, I think, fantastic. It will be much better if I finish here with another title," added the 16-time Grand Slam winner.

"But I can´t forget that I had five months without competing, from Shanghai (October 2017) until Monte-Carlo (last month). I didn´t complete — not one event.

"The comeback has been great, I am happy with everything."

It was the first time in four years that Nadal managed to win his quarter-final tie in Rome and next up he will face either fellow former world number one Novak Djokovic or Japan´s Kei Nishikori.

Marin Cilic beat Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-3 to reach the Rome semi-finals for the first time in his career.

The Croatian fourth seed lost in the 2011 and 2017 quarter-finals at the Foro Italico, but dismissed Busta in 65 minutes.

Nadal and Cilic were joined as semi-finalist by women´s fourth seed Elina Svitolina, who recovered from a slow start to defeat former world number one Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-4, 6-4.

"I had to really step up and play really aggressive in important moments," Svitolina said. "I think that was the key for today.

"I played really good on the important points. That´s what made a difference."

Comments

More From Sports:

Afridi confirms playing for ICC World XI against West Indies

Afridi confirms playing for ICC World XI against West Indies

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sharapova wins Rome epic as Nadal makes semis

Sharapova wins Rome epic as Nadal makes semis

 Updated 6 hours ago
Mohammad Waseem appointed head coach of Sweden’s national cricket team

Mohammad Waseem appointed head coach of Sweden’s national cricket team

 Updated 9 hours ago
Unique night cricket tournament takes place in Karachi

Unique night cricket tournament takes place in Karachi

 Updated 10 hours ago
Root returns to number three to shoulder more responsibility

Root returns to number three to shoulder more responsibility

 Updated 12 hours ago
'Spiderman' de Villiers defies gravity with stunning catch

'Spiderman' de Villiers defies gravity with stunning catch

 Updated 15 hours ago
Pakistan’s Maaz Khan to flex muscles in Wushu championship final in China

Pakistan’s Maaz Khan to flex muscles in Wushu championship final in China

 Updated 16 hours ago
Dimitri Payet left out of France World Cup squad

Dimitri Payet left out of France World Cup squad

 Updated 16 hours ago
Shahid Afridi likely to miss World XI match against Windies

Shahid Afridi likely to miss World XI match against Windies

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM