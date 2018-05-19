Can't connect right now! retry
Temperature hits 42°C in Karachi, once again

Saturday May 19, 2018

KARACHI: The mercury reach as high as 42°C today as the dreaded heat wave returned to the country's industrial hub, Geo News reported citing local weather authorities.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the lack of incoming sea breeze was the primary reason to push the temperature to more than 40°C over the next 4-5 days.

The sea breeze may gain momentum pulling temperatures down slightly after the sun peaks and the evening starts blending into nightfall, the forecast read.

Source: Pakistan Meteorological Department

Citizens were advised to stay indoors during daytime and refrain from or postpone any outdoor activity unless absolutely necessary.

On the other hand, K-Electric, the metropolis' sole supplier of electricity, maintained that it would try its best not to carry out load-shedding during sehri and iftar timings.

The power supplier further said that people should not label technical faults as load-shedding.

Multiple areas across Karachi are facing power cuts for the past three to seven hours.

Karachiites protest load-shedding, water shortage

Residents of Shamsi Society burned tyres and blocked roads as they voiced their anger against the hours-long power cut in their locality

Residents of Shamsi Society in Shah Faisal Town resorted to burning tyres and blocking the roads as they voiced their anger against the hours-long power cut in their locality.

Separately, people residing in Nazimabad No 2 staged a demonstration against the lack of water supply in their area, leading to a road blockade.

