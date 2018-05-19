Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Three shot dead in Jhelum as unidentified men open fire on car

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday May 19, 2018

File Photo

JHELUM: Three people died Friday evening when unidentified assailants opened fire on their car in the city's Bilal Town locality, Geo News reported, citing security and emergency authorities.

Unknown motorcyclists shot at a car in Bilal Town late evening, killing three people on the spot. It was unclear whether any person(s) — apart from the deceased — were wounded.

The deceased were identified as Zakariya, Mohsin, and Mazhar, and their bodies were transferred to the local district headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

A first information report (FIR) was subsequently filed in this regard and an investigation commenced, authorities said.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Opposition, govt reach consensus over caretaker prime minister candidate: sources

Opposition, govt reach consensus over caretaker prime minister candidate: sources

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sabika promised we would be together on Eid: brother

Sabika promised we would be together on Eid: brother

 Updated 3 hours ago
Ruckus in Sindh Assembly as PML-F MPA raises shoe at deputy speaker

Ruckus in Sindh Assembly as PML-F MPA raises shoe at deputy speaker

Updated 3 hours ago
FIR registered over attack on FC office in Quetta

FIR registered over attack on FC office in Quetta

 Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz's remarks on Mumbai attacks are anti-Pakistan: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Nawaz's remarks on Mumbai attacks are anti-Pakistan: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

 Updated 5 hours ago
No peace without resolving Kashmir, Palestine issues: Maleeha Lodhi

No peace without resolving Kashmir, Palestine issues: Maleeha Lodhi

 Updated 4 hours ago
Suspended DSP Qamar Ahmed files bail petition in Naqeebullah murder case

Suspended DSP Qamar Ahmed files bail petition in Naqeebullah murder case

Updated 5 hours ago
National Security Committee meeting chaired by PM underway: sources

National Security Committee meeting chaired by PM underway: sources

Updated 19 minutes ago
Thunderstorms down multiple Bajaur power feeders

Thunderstorms down multiple Bajaur power feeders

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM