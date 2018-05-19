Three shot dead in Jhelum as unidentified men open fire on car

File Photo

JHELUM: Three people died Friday evening when unidentified assailants opened fire on their car in the city's Bilal Town locality, Geo News reported, citing security and emergency authorities.

Unknown motorcyclists shot at a car in Bilal Town late evening, killing three people on the spot. It was unclear whether any person(s) — apart from the deceased — were wounded.



The deceased were identified as Zakariya, Mohsin, and Mazhar, and their bodies were transferred to the local district headquarters (DHQ) hospital.



A first information report (FIR) was subsequently filed in this regard and an investigation commenced, authorities said.

