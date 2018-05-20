Dacoits who escaped with Rs 3.5m three years ago arrested from Karachi

File Photo

KARACHI: Two long-sought dacoits were arrested Saturday night during an operation conducted by the law enforcement agencies in the metropolis' Sharafi Goth, Geo News reported, citing a police officer.



The arrested suspects — identified as Shafiq and Irshad — had made a habit of fleeing to Afghanistan immediately after robberies, Adeel Hussain Chandio, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for Malir, said.



Chandio further noted that the two dacoits were involved in a looting case in Awami Colony three years ago when they had escaped with Rs 3.5 million.

Weapons were recovered from the arrested suspects, the police officer stated.