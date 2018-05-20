Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Dacoits who escaped with Rs 3.5m three years ago arrested from Karachi

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday May 20, 2018

File Photo

KARACHI: Two long-sought dacoits were arrested Saturday night during an operation conducted by the law enforcement agencies in the metropolis' Sharafi Goth, Geo News reported, citing a police officer.

The arrested suspects — identified as Shafiq and Irshad — had made a habit of fleeing to Afghanistan immediately after robberies, Adeel Hussain Chandio, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for Malir, said.

Chandio further noted that the two dacoits were involved in a looting case in Awami Colony three years ago when they had escaped with Rs 3.5 million.

Weapons were recovered from the arrested suspects, the police officer stated.

