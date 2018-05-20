Can't connect right now! retry
Nawaz expected to appear before NAB today in illegal road-widening case

Sunday May 20, 2018

NAB has summoned Nawaz Sharif today in a case pertaining to misuse of official powers in construction of a road leading to the Sharif family residence in Jati Umra, Raiwind

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif today, May 20 for questioning in a case pertaining to misuse of official powers in construction of a road leading to the Sharif family residence in Jati Umra, Raiwind.

According to sources, NAB’s combined investigation team has summoned Nawaz over allegations that the Sharif brothers ‘misused’ their authority to increase the cover area of the road between Raiwind and their family residence.

The anti-graft body claims the road was widened from 20 to 24 feet, and that the case involves alleged misappropriation of Rs125 million.

It is alleged that the funds allocated for development projects by District Council, Lahore were used for construction of the road.

Investigations against the Sharif brothers in the case were initiated by NAB on April 17, 2000.

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal recently ordered a reinvestigation of the case after which the bureau will submit a reference in an accountability court.

Earlier, Nawaz had not appeared before the bureau despite a summons as he was in London at the time. He was, therefore, summoned once again by the NAB and is expected to appear before the bureau today.

