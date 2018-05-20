Former Kasur MPA Ilyas Khan defects to PML-N from PML-Q

Former MPA Ilyas Khan others meet Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: Former MPA Ilyas Khan defected to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz from PML-Quaid, after meeting Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday.

During a meeting, Ilyas expressed complete trust in the leadership of Shehbaz, who is also the president of PML-N. The latter also welcomed the former MPA and others to his party, saying PML-N is the actual representative of the public.

Nearly a month back, leaders of PML-N were booked for their anti-judiciary tirade during a protest rally in Kasur.

A case was filed against rally participants on the grounds that they used inappropriate language against the judiciary and other state institutions. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi took strict notice of the protest and directed PML-N leader Sheikh Aftab to take disciplinary action against party members involved in the protest.

Subsequently, Lahore High Court ordered names of six people, including two lawmakers, be placed on the Exit Control List, for their participation in the anti-judiciary rally.

Shehbaz meets Chinese delegations

Prior to meeting the former MPA on Sunday, Shehbaz met a Chinese delegation that congratulated him on conducting the trial run of Orange Line Metro Train. The president of Norinco Group, a Chinese contractor, said they appreciated the speed with which Shehbaz completed development projects across Punjab.

The first test-run of Lahore's much-awaited Orange Line Metro Train was inaugurated on May 16.

During the ceremony at Laxi Chowk in the city, Shehbaz promised that people from all walks of life, including teachers, students and labourers, will benefit from the train service.