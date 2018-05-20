Can't connect right now! retry
Punjab govt, PAF sign MoU for Fort Munro district hospital

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday May 20, 2018

LAHORE: A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Punjab government and Pakistan Air Force for building a district hospital in Fort Munro.

The document was signed by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the contract, the administration of the Fort Munro district hospital will be under the PAF.

CM Punjab while addressing the gathering said that the cooperation by the PAF continues and this project is an important milestone.

Shehbaz Sharif said that in 2010, the PAF showed complete cooperation in helping flood victims.

Air Chief Marshall Mujahid Khan said at the occasion that the PAF will continue to work in cooperation for Pakistan’s betterment.

He said that work will continue in the far-flung areas of Southern Punjab on priority basis.

The air chief said the signing of the MoU shows the confidence shown in the PAF for building district hospital in Fort Munro.

