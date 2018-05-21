Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 21 2018
By
APP

Tripping at Rawat ,Ghakkar grid stations leads to power suspension in twin cities

By
APP

Monday May 21, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Power supply to areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Monday remained suspended due to tripping at 500 KV grid Rawat station.

The abrupt suspension also caused tripping to the new Ghakkar 500 KV grid station, said the spokesman of the Power Division.

However, according to the spokesman, the system sustained the tripping and was safe and running. He said teams have been mobilised to restore the grid stations.

Meanwhile, most of the areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been restored and remaining areas would also be restored shortly.

More From Pakistan:

CJCSC, Italian commander discuss defence, security cooperation

CJCSC, Italian commander discuss defence, security cooperation

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistani delegation in US for talks over India's violations of Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistani delegation in US for talks over India's violations of Indus Waters Treaty

 Updated 2 hours ago
PM Abbasi extends condolences to family of martyred Col Sohail Abid

PM Abbasi extends condolences to family of martyred Col Sohail Abid

 Updated 3 hours ago
Imran shames Nawaz for answers to accountability court questionnaire

Imran shames Nawaz for answers to accountability court questionnaire

 Updated 3 hours ago
Gilgit Baltistan government promulgates GB Order 2018

Gilgit Baltistan government promulgates GB Order 2018

 Updated 4 hours ago
'Vote is about to get respect', says Nawaz

'Vote is about to get respect', says Nawaz

 Updated 6 hours ago
FATA merger likely to be presented before NA on Wednesday: sources

FATA merger likely to be presented before NA on Wednesday: sources

 Updated 7 hours ago
Shehbaz slams Imran's '100-day dream'

Shehbaz slams Imran's '100-day dream'

 Updated 8 hours ago
Khursheed Shah announces to leave politics if Imran implements 100-day plan

Khursheed Shah announces to leave politics if Imran implements 100-day plan

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM