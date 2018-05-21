Tripping at Rawat ,Ghakkar grid stations leads to power suspension in twin cities

ISLAMABAD: Power supply to areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Monday remained suspended due to tripping at 500 KV grid Rawat station.



The abrupt suspension also caused tripping to the new Ghakkar 500 KV grid station, said the spokesman of the Power Division.

However, according to the spokesman, the system sustained the tripping and was safe and running. He said teams have been mobilised to restore the grid stations.

Meanwhile, most of the areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been restored and remaining areas would also be restored shortly.