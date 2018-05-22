No threat to Pakistan’s coast from Arabian Sea cyclone: Met

Source: AccuWeather

A new tropical threat is brewing in the Arabian Sea this week on the heels of the deadly Cyclone Sagar, which killed dozens in Somalia with its heavy rain and destructive winds.

The new cyclone, which is already taking shape east of Somalia in the Arabian Sea, is expected to make a landfall in coastal Oman and Yemen later this week. Pakistan’s coastline, however, faces no threat from the cyclone and no effects will be witnessed here, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

According to AccuWeather, a tropical low will pass just east of Yemen’s Socotra Island through Wednesday. The tropical system will bring gusty winds and downpours to Socotra from late Tuesday into early Friday.

A continued track toward the north and northwest will take this cyclone toward southern Oman, with landfall possible late Friday or Saturday, said the weather forecasting website.

This storm could strengthen into a cyclone equal in strength to a hurricane in the Atlantic or east Pacific oceans, the media outlet added.