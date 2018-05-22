PML-N's social media team extremely strong: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, on Tuesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has “a very strong” social media team.

“We have a very efficient and capable social media team,” Maryam said while speaking to media men outside an accountability court in Islamabad hearing corruption cases against her and her family.

Praising the PML-N's social media team further, Maryam said, “Wherever we go, no matter which area it is, there is a social media team present there."

“I always find out later that our social media team in that specific area covered every aspect of our visit or rally,” Maryam said.

Earlier, the former premier's daughter had said that PML-N opponents fear the party's social media force.

“Our opponents are scared of PML-N’s social media force,” Maryam had said while adding that the party's social media team was effectively spreading the ideology of Nawaz Sharif across Pakistan.