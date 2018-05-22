Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Making efforts to decide caretaker PM through Parliament: Shah

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday May 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Tuesday said both the government and the opposition are trying their best to finalise the name of caretaker prime minister through the Parliament.

Shah met with Prime Minister Abbasi at the PM House earlier today, but no consensus could be reached on the name for the position of caretaker premier.

Another meeting will be held with the prime minister on Wednesday or Thursday to finalise the caretaker premier, Shah informed media after the meeting.

The opposition leader said both the parties are trying their best to use a parliamentary solution to agree upon the name.

He told the media that the matter would be given some more thought within the next one or two days, so that the finalised name is agreed upon by the government as well as the opposition.

"If not, then [a four-member committee] will be constituted, to which the names will be sent within three days and the majority decision will be [implemented]," Shah said.

He added that he has put forward names of senior bureaucrats for consideration for the post of caretaker PM.

PM Abbasi, Shah fail to reach consensus on caretaker premier

Govt has suggested names of Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk, Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani and Dr Shamshad Akhtar: sources

According to sources, the government has suggested names of former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk, Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani – also a former chief justice – and former State Bank governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar.

Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi, who was earlier touted as among the favourites for the post, is missing from the list, sources said.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has finalised the names of Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani for the caretaker prime minister. Sources informed Geo News earlier that Khursheed Shah had forwarded these names to PM Abbasi and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had telephoned Ashraf and Jilani informing them of the party’s decision.

Former Pakistan Ambassador to the United Nations Abdullah Hussain Haroon and former State Bank governor Dr Ishrat Hussain are also being speculated for the post.

More From Pakistan:

Shehbaz asks NAB to probe into corruption in Sindh, KP

Shehbaz asks NAB to probe into corruption in Sindh, KP

 Updated 3 minutes ago
PML-N leaders respond to PTI's 'incoherent, incomplete' 100-day plan

PML-N leaders respond to PTI's 'incoherent, incomplete' 100-day plan

 Updated 54 minutes ago
PPP got rid of environment of fear in Karachi: Murad Ali Shah

PPP got rid of environment of fear in Karachi: Murad Ali Shah

 Updated an hour ago
National Assembly informed of no ban on gas connections in Sindh

National Assembly informed of no ban on gas connections in Sindh

Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz doesn’t want retired judge or bureaucrat to be caretaker PM

Nawaz doesn’t want retired judge or bureaucrat to be caretaker PM

 Updated 3 hours ago
Four arrested in Sharjah for forcing Pakistanis into begging

Four arrested in Sharjah for forcing Pakistanis into begging

Updated 4 hours ago
CM Shehbaz takes notice of woman brick-kiln worker killed in Pakpattan

CM Shehbaz takes notice of woman brick-kiln worker killed in Pakpattan

 Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N's social media team extremely strong: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N's social media team extremely strong: Maryam Nawaz

 Updated 4 hours ago
Car sound system theft cases surface in Karachi’s Defence

Car sound system theft cases surface in Karachi’s Defence

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM