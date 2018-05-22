Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PM Abbasi, Shah fail to reach consensus on caretaker premier

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday May 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah failed to reach  consensus on the name for the position of caretaker premier during a meeting earlier today.

Another meeting will be held with Prime Minister Abbasi tomorrow or day after to finalise the caretaker premier, Shah informed media after the meeting, which took place at PM House. 

The opposition leader said the prime minister would think some more on the matter, so that the finalised name is agreed upon by the government as well as the opposition. 

"It would be good for the Parliament if this matter can be agreed upon in [the upcoming] meeting.

"If not, then [a committee] will be constituted, to which the names will be sent within three days and the majority decision will be [implemented]," Shah said.

He added that he has put forward names of senior bureaucrats for consideration for the post of caretaker PM. 

According to sources, former prime minister and PML-N quaid Nawaz Sharif is not in favour of appointing a retired justice or bureaucrat as the caretaker premier, and hence PM Abbasi asked for more time on the matter. 

The government is believed to have suggested names of former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk, Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani – also a former chief justice – and former State Bank governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar.

Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi, who was earlier touted as among the favourites for the post, is missing from the list, sources said.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has finalised the names of Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani for the caretaker prime minister. Sources informed Geo News earlier that Khursheed Shah had forwarded these names to PM Abbasi and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had telephoned Ashraf and Jilani informing them of the party’s decision.

Former Pakistan Ambassador to the United Nations Abdullah Hussain Haroon and former State Bank governor Dr Ishrat Hussain are also being speculated for the post.

Who will be the caretaker prime minister?

Sources say Dr Maleeha Lodhi and Dr Shamshad Akhtar are favourites for the post

The current government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold the general elections, which are expected to be held in the last week of July or the first week of August.

The caretaker prime minister will lead the interim set-up and attend to day-to-day matters of governance.

More From Pakistan:

Shehbaz asks NAB to probe into corruption in Sindh, KP

Shehbaz asks NAB to probe into corruption in Sindh, KP

 Updated one minute ago
PML-N leaders respond to PTI's 'incoherent, incomplete' 100-day plan

PML-N leaders respond to PTI's 'incoherent, incomplete' 100-day plan

 Updated 52 minutes ago
PPP got rid of environment of fear in Karachi: Murad Ali Shah

PPP got rid of environment of fear in Karachi: Murad Ali Shah

 Updated 60 minutes ago
National Assembly informed of no ban on gas connections in Sindh

National Assembly informed of no ban on gas connections in Sindh

Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz doesn’t want retired judge or bureaucrat to be caretaker PM

Nawaz doesn’t want retired judge or bureaucrat to be caretaker PM

 Updated 3 hours ago
Making efforts to decide caretaker PM through Parliament: Shah

Making efforts to decide caretaker PM through Parliament: Shah

 Updated 3 hours ago
Four arrested in Sharjah for forcing Pakistanis into begging

Four arrested in Sharjah for forcing Pakistanis into begging

Updated 4 hours ago
CM Shehbaz takes notice of woman brick-kiln worker killed in Pakpattan

CM Shehbaz takes notice of woman brick-kiln worker killed in Pakpattan

 Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N's social media team extremely strong: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N's social media team extremely strong: Maryam Nawaz

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM