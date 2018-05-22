Shehbaz asks NAB to probe into corruption in Sindh, KP

OKARA: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday suggested to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe into the performance of KP and Sindh governments that have left their provinces in shambles.



Shehbaz was speaking to the media at upgrading ceremony of a hospital in Okara.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was destroyed and so was Karachi. NAB should probe into how billions of rupees were usurped. If these people are not held accountable then this country will not remain Iqbal and Quaid’s Pakistan.”



He further said the world will bear witness to the anti-graft body’s efforts to eliminate corruption only if they are unbiased.

"NAB should keep up its efforts in Punjab but it should also implement the accountability process in KP and Sindh."

'100-day plan: Who are they trying to fool?'

In criticism of PTI’s 100-day plan, the Punjab CM said: “Who are these people trying to fool. Imran has not done anything in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the past five years.”



“Niazi sahib destroyed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the past five years,” he said. “We served the nation and worked in different sectors including health, education, and roads.”



“True respect is only earned by serving the people. Niazi’s allegations do not matter and if the nation chooses me, I will serve the entire country as Khaadim-e-Pakistan.”

'We served while abusers did what they do'

Taking a jibe at political rivals, Shehbaz said that abusers had continued to abuse while the government had continued to serve the citizens. He claimed that his province was ahead of all other provinces.



The PML-N president further said that those who had held protests had wasted their time.

“Punjab was recognized in the world while each accusation of [Imran Khan] Niazi was proven false and [Asif Ali] Zardari had failed miserably,” he said.

'Hospital at par with private hospitals in KP, Sindh'

Shehbaz announced the establishment of healthcare units at the facility.

He said that the healthcare units were at par with any private hospital in Karachi or Lahore. The Punjab CM further disclosed that the companies that had provided the CT scan machines for the hospital were also operating them.

'Can only pray for defectors'

In response to a question about people who had left PML-N, Shehbaz said he could only pray for the defectors.



“Nawaz is our supremo and I am the party’s president. The party policy is formed through consultations but it is not necessary that the thoughts of all of the party’s leaders are similar to mine and this is the essence of democracy which exists in PML-N. It is not necessary that all party leaders have to agree with my opinion.”