Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PML-N MPA Kanwal Nauman resigns after inaction over ‘genuine issues’

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday May 22, 2018

Member Provincial Assembly Kanwal Nauman. Photo: File

LAHORE: Member Provincial Assembly Kanwal Nauman tendered her resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif over lack of action on her ‘genuine issues’.

In her resignation, a copy of which available to Geo News, the provincial lawmaker state that Shehbaz never had time to address her complaints.

“My conscience is satisfied. I am disheartened now. You (Shehbaz) never had time for me, I joined the party because you are a kind-hearted man but Sir, you heard and resolved issues of entire Pakistan, but I wasn’t lucky enough to have that honor. ” she stated.

Earlier, on May 18, sitting lawmaker of the ruling PML-N defected to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, along with two former legislators.

Another PML-N MNA defects to PTI

MNA Jaffar Leghari announced joining the PTI at a meeting with Imran Khan in Lahore

PML-N member of the National Assembly Jaffar Leghari announced joining the PTI at a meeting with Imran Khan in Lahore. Former MNA Dr Meena Leghari and ex-senator Mohsin Leghari followed MNA Jafar Laghari in joining Tehreek-e-Insaf.

In April, eight lawmakers announced quitting the ruling PML-N and later joined the PTI.

Those deserting the ruling party included 6 MNAs and 2 MPAs, who announced to launch of a mass movement for making southern Punjab a separate province. Of late, the PML-N has suffered a number of defections, mostly to the rival PTI.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Sabika Sheikh's body reaches Karachi

Sabika Sheikh's body reaches Karachi

 Updated 6 minutes ago
PTI's Naeemul Haq slaps Daniyal Aziz on programme 'Aapas Ki Baat'

PTI's Naeemul Haq slaps Daniyal Aziz on programme 'Aapas Ki Baat'

 Updated 6 hours ago
US CENTCOM chief calls Gen Bajwa, condoles over Sabika's death

US CENTCOM chief calls Gen Bajwa, condoles over Sabika's death

 Updated 6 hours ago
Qureshi, Tareen exchange heated words in PTI core group meeting: sources

Qureshi, Tareen exchange heated words in PTI core group meeting: sources

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP paid $100,000 to Washington lobbyist for Bilawal meetings

PPP paid $100,000 to Washington lobbyist for Bilawal meetings

 Updated 6 hours ago
DG Rangers visits citizens injured by unprovoked Indian firing: ISPR

DG Rangers visits citizens injured by unprovoked Indian firing: ISPR

 Updated 8 hours ago
Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s residence was not target of firing: sources

Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s residence was not target of firing: sources

 Updated 8 hours ago
Federal cabinet approves constitutional amendment for KP-FATA merger

Federal cabinet approves constitutional amendment for KP-FATA merger

Updated 9 hours ago
Cylinder explosion causes fire in Karachi, minor burnt alive

Cylinder explosion causes fire in Karachi, minor burnt alive

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM