PML-N MPA Kanwal Nauman resigns after inaction over ‘genuine issues’

Member Provincial Assembly Kanwal Nauman. Photo: File

LAHORE: Member Provincial Assembly Kanwal Nauman tendered her resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif over lack of action on her ‘genuine issues’.



In her resignation, a copy of which available to Geo News, the provincial lawmaker state that Shehbaz never had time to address her complaints.

“My conscience is satisfied. I am disheartened now. You (Shehbaz) never had time for me, I joined the party because you are a kind-hearted man but Sir, you heard and resolved issues of entire Pakistan, but I wasn’t lucky enough to have that honor. ” she stated.

Earlier, on May 18, sitting lawmaker of the ruling PML-N defected to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, along with two former legislators.

PML-N member of the National Assembly Jaffar Leghari announced joining the PTI at a meeting with Imran Khan in Lahore. Former MNA Dr Meena Leghari and ex-senator Mohsin Leghari followed MNA Jafar Laghari in joining Tehreek-e-Insaf.

In April, eight lawmakers announced quitting the ruling PML-N and later joined the PTI.

Those deserting the ruling party included 6 MNAs and 2 MPAs, who announced to launch of a mass movement for making southern Punjab a separate province. Of late, the PML-N has suffered a number of defections, mostly to the rival PTI.