Friday May 18 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Another PML-N MNA defects to PTI

By
GEO NEWS

Friday May 18, 2018

PTI chairman Imran Khan and PML-N MNA Jaffar Leghari pose for a picture at a meeting in Lahore, wherein Leghari announced joining the PTI. — Geo News

LAHORE: Another sitting lawmaker of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz defected to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday, along with two former legislators.

PML-N member of the National Assembly Jaffar Leghari announced joining the PTI at a meeting with Imran Khan in Lahore.

Former MNA Dr Meena Leghari and ex-senator Mohsin Leghari followed MNA Jafar Laghari in joining Tehreek-e-Insaf.

In April, eight lawmakers announced quitting the ruling PML-N and later joined the PTI.

Those deserting the ruling party included 6 MNAs and 2 MPAs, who announced to launch of a mass movement for making southern Punjab a separate province.

Of late, the PML-N has suffered a number of defections, mostly to the rival Tehreek-e-Insaf.

PTI chairman Imran Khan at a meeting with MNA Jaffar Leghari along with other party leaders in Lahore. — Geo News

On April 8, Ramesh Kumar, PML-N member of the National Assembly on a minority seat, jumped ship to join Imran Khan-led PTI.

Kumar was elected as a member of the National Assembly on a reserved seat for minorities on the PML-N ticket in General Elections 2013.

Defected PML-N lawmakers from South Punjab decide to join PTI

Formal announcement to be made tomorrow after meeting of PTI chief Imran Khan and lawmakers' leader Khusro Bakhtiar

In March, MNA Nisar Jutt deserted the ruling party to join the PTI, along with his aides. Prior to that, the PML-N lost two lawmakers from Gujranwala to Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Last year also saw a series of political switchings, with a number of political workers and lawmakers joining the PTI.

To name a few, Pakistan People’s Party Nazar Gondal, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Babar Awan joined the PTI last year.

In May 2017, former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide also switched to the PTI, whereas, former chief minister Sindh Liaquat Jatoi left the PML-N to join Imran’s party.

