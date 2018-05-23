NAB summons Lahore commissioner in LPC corruption probe

Lahore Commissioner Abdullah Sumbal. Photo: file

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned Commissioner Abdullah Sumbal on Wednesday (today) in its ongoing corruption probe against Lahore Parking Company (LPC).

Lahore commissioner Abdullah Sumbal, who previously served as acting chief executive of LPC for six months, has been summoned to record his statement before the anti-graft body.

In April, NAB arrested five top officials of LPC on corruption charges, including its chief executive officer and chief financial officer.

The accountability bureau said the suspects illegally awarded contract to the NTG and Green Park, causing loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.