Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

NAB summons Lahore commissioner in LPC corruption probe

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 23, 2018

Lahore Commissioner Abdullah Sumbal. Photo: file 

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned Commissioner Abdullah Sumbal on Wednesday (today) in its ongoing corruption probe against Lahore Parking Company (LPC).

Lahore commissioner Abdullah Sumbal, who previously served as acting chief executive of LPC for six months, has been summoned to record his statement before the anti-graft body.

In April, NAB arrested five top officials of LPC on corruption charges, including its chief executive officer and chief financial officer.

The accountability bureau said the suspects illegally awarded contract to the NTG and Green Park, causing loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

More From Pakistan:

KP government decides not to present provincial budget

KP government decides not to present provincial budget

 Updated 24 minutes ago
Govt backtracking on earlier commitment on caretaker PM: Shah

Govt backtracking on earlier commitment on caretaker PM: Shah

 Updated 28 minutes ago
Sabika’s killing should not deter children from pursuing foreign education, says father

Sabika’s killing should not deter children from pursuing foreign education, says father

 Updated 47 minutes ago
PM Abbasi, Malaysia's Mahathir agree to strengthen bilateral ties

PM Abbasi, Malaysia's Mahathir agree to strengthen bilateral ties

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Pakistan hosts its first SCO anti-terrorism meeting in Islamabad

Pakistan hosts its first SCO anti-terrorism meeting in Islamabad

 Updated an hour ago
Woman jumps to death with infant daughter in Karachi

Woman jumps to death with infant daughter in Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Teenage girl allegedly raped by shopkeeper in Karachi

Teenage girl allegedly raped by shopkeeper in Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
PTI ‘pre-planned’ slapping incident to provoke me, claims Aziz

PTI ‘pre-planned’ slapping incident to provoke me, claims Aziz

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz labels slapping incident 'part of PTI's culture’

Nawaz labels slapping incident 'part of PTI's culture’

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM