Nawaz says cases against him are a result of treason trial against Musharraf

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz quaid Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said the purpose of references filed against him in the accountability court was to remove him from PM House and stop the treason case against former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.



"I am holding this presser to reveal and bring on record why cases were filed against me in the accountability court," Nawaz said while addressing a press conference at Punjab House in Islamabad.



"The purpose of the cases was to get me out of PM House and stop the treason case against Musharraf," he asserted.



Upholding his earlier statement that the Avenfield reference was filed against him as reciprocal punishment for taking legal action against Musharraf despite being warned not to do so, Nawaz said, "I was sent messages that the treason case against Musharraf would create problems for me."

"Challenges and pressure mounted on me after the Musharraf treason case," Nawaz continued while addressing the presser.

The three-time premier further said that former president Asif Ali Zardari conveyed a message to endorse Musharraf’s second martial law. "But I refused to endorse it," Nawaz maintained.

Nawaz lamented, "It is not easy to bring a dictator to justice and no law can place a dictator in handcuffs."

Stating that "empty cases" have been filed against him following Panama Papers, the former premier said, "When a minus-one formula is decided then an excuse such as iqama is enough."



Speaking about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Awami Tehreek's 2014 sit-in against his government, Nawaz said, "The purpose of the 2014 sit-in was to pressurise me."

"Planners of the sit-in thought I would come under pressure," he further said adding that the events of the sit-in are in front of the people.

He continued, "I have never been allowed to fulfill a constitutional term."

"I have said this before and will say it again, decisions should be taken by the people."

The former premier added, "I have great respect for the armed forces of Pakistan."

Claiming that he strengthened Pakistan's defence, Nawaz said, "I advised then army chief to carry out nuclear tests within 17 days."

"I was offered $5 billion to not conduct the atomic bomb test but I did what was best for Pakistan," he added.

"Pakistan's respect is important not billions and had I not carried out the nuclear test India's military might would have been established in the region."

He continued, "One or two generals decide to violate the Constitution or seize power and a few generals enjoy that decision but the entire armed forces pay the price."

The Avenfield reference, pertaining to the Sharif family's London properties, is among three filed against the Sharif family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year on the Supreme Court's directives.



