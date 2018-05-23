Pakistan’s progress affected by my ouster: Nawaz Sharif

ATTOCK: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan's progress was affected by his ouster from the office.

While addressing a workers' convention in Attock, the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo lamented that those who left the country with a power crisis were not held accountable.

"Those whose performance had remained null were not questioned [about their policies]," he said.



Aiming the guns at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Nawaz said the former had deceived the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



"Those who turned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into ruins also deceived the nation," he said.

The former premier claimed that his party had alleviated the power crisis and resolved the country's power crisis. "In 2013, there was no electricity and the electricity load shedding would go up to 18 hours."



He lamented that he was serving the people when one day he was ousted from the office. Nawaz said that despite not being accused of corruption, the sitting prime minister was treated in an unacceptable manner. He then beckoned the crowd to chant along with him the party's slogan 'respect the vote'.

'Mian sb disclosed who disqualified him and why'

Earlier, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz addressed the gathering. She said Nawaz had disclosed earlier today who had disqualified him and what was the reason behind the decision.

Maryam claimed that her father was ousted on the basis of holding an iqama [work permit].

"Nothing was proven against Nawaz Sharif as a result of the Panama case," she said, adding that despite all the conspiracies in NA-120, the PML-N had emerged victorious.