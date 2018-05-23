PML-N MPA withdraws resignation after redressal of reservations

MPA Kanwal Nauman. Photo: File

LAHORE: Punjab assembly lawmaker Kanwal Nauman withdrew her resignation on Wednesday.



Nauman tendered her resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif over lack of action on her ‘genuine issues’ on Tuesday. In her resignation, the lawmaker stated that Shehbaz never had time to address her complaints.

“My conscience is satisfied. I am disheartened now. You (Shehbaz) never had time for me, I joined the party because you are a kind-hearted man but Sir, you heard and resolved issues of entire Pakistan, but I wasn’t lucky enough to have that honor. ” she stated in her resignation.

The lawmaker today said: "The party leadership has addressed my reservations. I was loyal to the party and I still am."